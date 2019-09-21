Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 11.38 N/A 35.15 2.60

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Liquidity

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 8.4 and 8.3 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s consensus price target is $132, while its potential upside is 26.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.9% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Hoth Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.