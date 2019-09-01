Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|8
|75.66
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 average price target and a 172.25% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 66.6%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
