Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.57
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|69.5%
|-184.9%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. KemPharm Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.3%. Insiders owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.79%
|-24.71%
|-46.89%
|-50%
|-78.31%
|-28.09%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
