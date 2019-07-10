Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Both Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor KemPharm Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. KemPharm Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and KemPharm Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.3%. Insiders owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KemPharm Inc.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.