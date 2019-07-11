Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.16
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|13.36%
|7.61%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-30.36%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
