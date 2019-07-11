Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.16 N/A -0.82 0.00

Demonstrates Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.