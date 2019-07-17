Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10% of Eyenovia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.