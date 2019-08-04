Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 8.01 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.2% and 24.7%. Insiders held 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance while Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats Curis Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.