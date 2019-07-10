Comparison of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

As Biotechnology companies, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 8.98 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.5%. 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year Hoth Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.