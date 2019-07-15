Comparison of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.08 N/A 1.16 10.23 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.66% for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation with average target price of $13.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 24.85% respectively. Insiders owned 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Comparatively, Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 2.13% -2.96% 3.04% 5.3% -2.17% 17.13%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.