Comparison of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.52 N/A 1.16 10.53 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A -0.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 0.01% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.07% -0.14% -0.49% 0.2% 0.57% 1.36%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.