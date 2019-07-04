Comparison of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.07 N/A 1.16 10.23 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 12.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 51.5% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.