Comparison of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|12
|5.07
|N/A
|1.16
|10.23
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. Manning & Napier Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Analyst Ratings
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s average price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 12.41%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.03% and 51.5% respectively. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.37%. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.9% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
|0.85%
|-1.41%
|-4.19%
|0.42%
|15.79%
|5.6%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
