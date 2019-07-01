Comparison of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

This is a contrast between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 5.00 N/A 1.16 10.23 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 10 130.80 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a consensus price target of $13.5, and a 13.54% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.03% and 32.94%. Insiders held 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation shares. Comparatively, 0.11% are ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.85% -1.41% -4.19% 0.42% 15.79% 5.6% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 1.69% -5.04% -4.76% 10.85% -10.11% 1.48%

For the past year Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has stronger performance than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.