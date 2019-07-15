Comparison of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.39 N/A 1.33 12.35 Emclaire Financial Corp 31 3.14 N/A 1.40 22.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Horizon Bancorp Inc. and Emclaire Financial Corp. Emclaire Financial Corp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2% Emclaire Financial Corp 0.00% 7.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Bancorp Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.96. From a competition point of view, Emclaire Financial Corp has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares and 6.4% of Emclaire Financial Corp shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.9% of Emclaire Financial Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68% Emclaire Financial Corp -2.36% 0.8% 3.4% -11.07% -1.59% 2.18%

For the past year Horizon Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Emclaire Financial Corp.

Summary

Emclaire Financial Corp beats on 6 of the 9 factors Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. It operates through 17 retail branch offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.