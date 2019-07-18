Comparison of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.41 N/A 0.72 53.85 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.54 N/A -2.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.95% for Horace Mann Educators Corporation with average price target of $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 56.44% are Protective Insurance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.65% -13.85% -5.92% -32.83% -30.84% -6.75%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.