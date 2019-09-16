Comparison of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.41 N/A 0.72 60.08 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.73 N/A 2.33 20.49

Table 1 highlights Horace Mann Educators Corporation and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. James River Group Holdings Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Volatility and Risk

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. From a competition point of view, James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and James River Group Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -0.78% and an $46 consensus price target. Competitively James River Group Holdings Ltd. has a consensus price target of $38.5, with potential downside of -22.81%. The results provided earlier shows that Horace Mann Educators Corporation appears more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares and 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation has weaker performance than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Horace Mann Educators Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.