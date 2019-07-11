Comparison of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.42 N/A 0.72 53.85 HCI Group Inc. 44 1.48 N/A 1.74 24.13

Table 1 demonstrates Horace Mann Educators Corporation and HCI Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HCI Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than HCI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and HCI Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta means Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. HCI Group Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and HCI Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 10.18% and an $46 consensus price target. Competitively HCI Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $46, with potential upside of 13.08%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HCI Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horace Mann Educators Corporation and HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.2% respectively. 1.2% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 4.11% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -17.42% weaker performance.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.