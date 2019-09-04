Comparison of HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.06 N/A 0.76 21.17

In table 1 we can see HopFed Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Northwest Bancorp has lower revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of First Northwest Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HopFed Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

HopFed Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. First Northwest Bancorp on the other hand, has 0.49 beta which makes it 51.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HopFed Bancorp Inc. and First Northwest Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.5% and 49.7%. 19.4% are HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Northwest Bancorp.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors First Northwest Bancorp.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.