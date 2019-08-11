Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 18.06 N/A -22.38 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00

Demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Its rival Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

The average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 185.31%. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 25.62%. Based on the data delivered earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 98.75% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.