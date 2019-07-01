Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -17.76 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 70 807.71 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 197.18% at a $20 consensus price target. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -24.40% and its consensus price target is $79.67. The results provided earlier shows that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.