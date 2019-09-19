Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.32 N/A -22.38 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 150.00%. Competitively the average target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 314.36% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.