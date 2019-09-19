Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|15.32
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
Liquidity
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. which has a 21.8 Current Ratio and a 21.8 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 150.00%. Competitively the average target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 314.36% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
