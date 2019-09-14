Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|14.52
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 163.85% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 0.3% respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.