Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.52 N/A -22.38 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 163.85% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 0.3% respectively. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.