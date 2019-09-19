Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.32 N/A -22.38 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70 11.10 N/A 2.56 25.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.4 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 150.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $82, which is potential 29.93% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.