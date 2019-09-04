Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

We are comparing HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.27 N/A -22.38 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 44.15 N/A -1.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 150.00% for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $20. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus target price and a 305.41% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 44.7%. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.47% 3.45% -8.47% 1.89% -58.78% -2.53%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. was more bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.