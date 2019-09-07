Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

We are contrasting HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.50 N/A -22.38 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 145.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.