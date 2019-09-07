Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

We are contrasting HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|9
|13.50
|N/A
|-22.38
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 145.70%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.
|1.53%
|8.32%
|-47.93%
|0%
|0%
|-47.93%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
