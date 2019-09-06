Comparison of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We are contrasting HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.50 N/A -22.38 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 34.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 145.70% and an $20 consensus price target. Competitively Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17.17, with potential upside of 476.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, 0.3% are Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.