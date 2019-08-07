Comparison of Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. 163 3.07 N/A 8.85 19.49 Cummins Inc. 161 1.00 N/A 14.81 11.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Honeywell International Inc. and Cummins Inc. Cummins Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Honeywell International Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Honeywell International Inc. is presently more expensive than Cummins Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 11.9% Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9%

Risk and Volatility

Honeywell International Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Honeywell International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Cummins Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Honeywell International Inc. and Cummins Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cummins Inc. 2 3 2 2.29

Honeywell International Inc.’s upside potential is 13.86% at a $187.33 average price target. On the other hand, Cummins Inc.’s potential upside is 4.27% and its average price target is $161. The information presented earlier suggests that Honeywell International Inc. looks more robust than Cummins Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.5% of Honeywell International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.4% of Cummins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Cummins Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.86% -2.46% 0.89% 20.37% 14.79% 30.53% Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cummins Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Honeywell International Inc. beats Cummins Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.