Comparison of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

We will be comparing the differences between Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 25 0.00 1.76B 3.18 7.82 Niu Technologies 8 0.00 24.78M -0.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Niu Technologies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Niu Technologies’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor Co. Ltd. 6,967,537,608.87% 7.4% 3% Niu Technologies 300,000,000.00% -362.9% -26.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Niu Technologies is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Niu Technologies is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Niu Technologies are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 7.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honda Motor Co. Ltd. -5.61% -4.75% -10.28% -17.12% -18.24% -5.94% Niu Technologies 16.67% -5.32% -23.49% -12.96% 0% -6%

For the past year Honda Motor Co. Ltd. was less bearish than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Niu Technologies.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.