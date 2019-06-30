Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 307.91 N/A -1.52 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3320.54 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential is 83.96% at a $36 average target price. On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 32.84% and its average target price is $18. The information presented earlier suggests that Homology Medicines Inc. looks more robust than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.