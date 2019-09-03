Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

This is a contrast between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.93 N/A -1.88 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.90 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Homology Medicines Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 average target price and a 142.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.