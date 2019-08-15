Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 375.23 N/A -1.88 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 131.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.