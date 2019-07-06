Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)

This is a contrast between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 284.69 N/A -1.52 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.7. Meanwhile, Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 97.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bullish than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.