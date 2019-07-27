Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 278.64 N/A -1.52 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 78 756.12 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 103.27% and an $36 consensus price target. On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -17.56% and its consensus price target is $81.33. The information presented earlier suggests that Homology Medicines Inc. looks more robust than Mirati Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -8.76% -2.58% -12.04% 60.52% 71.62% 49.69%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.