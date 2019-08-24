Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 461.14 N/A -1.88 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.93 N/A -3.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Homology Medicines Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Intrexon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intrexon Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Intrexon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 80.1% respectively. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.