Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.76 20.61M -1.88 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Homology Medicines Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 106,621,831.35% -34.8% -27.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,163,265.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Homology Medicines Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 83.15% for Homology Medicines Inc. with consensus price target of $30.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.