Comparison of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Since Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 251.42 N/A -1.88 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.72 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Homology Medicines Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 125.28% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.