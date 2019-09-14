Comparison of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Since HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and FSB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBC) are part of the Regional – Northeast Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.96 N/A 1.36 19.20 FSB Bancorp Inc. 18 3.19 N/A 0.04 528.29

Table 1 demonstrates HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and FSB Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FSB Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than FSB Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% FSB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares and 21.19% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.4% of FSB Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% FSB Bancorp Inc. 6.69% -0.22% 9.71% 4.17% 7.81% 8.76%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -0.19% weaker performance while FSB Bancorp Inc. has 8.76% stronger performance.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors FSB Bancorp Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

FSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, NOW, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit. It originates one- to four-family residential real estate mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans. The company also offers investment advisory services, such as annuities, insurance products, and mutual funds. It operates through four branch offices located in Penfield, Irondequoit, Webster, and Perinton, New York; and loan origination offices in Pittsford and Greece, New York, as well as in Buffalo and Watertown, New York. The company was formerly known as FSB Community Bankshares, Inc. and changed its name to FSB Bancorp, Inc. in July 2016. FSB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.