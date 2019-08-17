Comparison of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC), both competing one another are Savings & Loans companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 33 3.35 N/A 2.49 13.28 Broadway Financial Corporation 1 4.14 N/A 0.04 43.18

Demonstrates Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and Broadway Financial Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Broadway Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 0.00% 9.9% 1.1% Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.57 shows that Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.4% of Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana shares and 17.8% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares. Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana 1.26% -2.34% 6.71% -1.4% 22.33% 12.12% Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95%

For the past year Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana’s stock price has smaller growth than Broadway Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana beats Broadway Financial Corporation.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.