Comparison of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Both Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) and Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 19 4.36 N/A 1.72 11.44 Credicorp Ltd. 230 0.00 N/A 15.40 14.16

Demonstrates Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Credicorp Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Credicorp Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR). When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Credicorp Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0.00% 12.8% 2% Credicorp Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, Credicorp Ltd.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Credicorp Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) 0 0 0 0.00 Credicorp Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Credicorp Ltd.’s potential upside is 24.17% and its average target price is $250.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and Credicorp Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.9% and 76.3%. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 36.1% are Credicorp Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) -1.4% 1.34% 3.8% 6.32% -15.62% 20.38% Credicorp Ltd. -4.61% -5.57% -7.94% -7.75% -5% -1.66%

For the past year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) had bullish trend while Credicorp Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. beats Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) on 9 of the 10 factors.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pension funds. In addition, the company offers investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Further, it structures securitization processes for companies; and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.