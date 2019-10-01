Comparison of Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp Inc. 38 0.00 6.90M 3.24 11.54 Provident Financial Services Inc. 24 1.80 59.24M 1.86 12.97

In table 1 we can see Home Bancorp Inc. and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Provident Financial Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Home Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Home Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Provident Financial Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp Inc. 18,201,002.37% 10.5% 1.5% Provident Financial Services Inc. 243,485,408.96% 9% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.36 beta. Provident Financial Services Inc.’s 0.58 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares and 67.7% of Provident Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Provident Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year Home Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Provident Financial Services Inc.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.