Comparison of Hologic Inc. (HOLX) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Instruments & Supplies. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hologic Inc. 48 4.03 N/A -0.11 0.00 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 51 1.88 N/A 0.84 46.92

In table 1 we can see Hologic Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hologic Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hologic Inc. 0.00% -0.4% -0.2% Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Hologic Inc. has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hologic Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Merit Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Merit Medical Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hologic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hologic Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hologic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Merit Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The potential is 0.00% for Hologic Inc. with consensus target price of $50. Competitively the consensus target price of Merit Medical Systems Inc. is $39, which is potential 20.67% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that looks more robust than as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hologic Inc. and Merit Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 97.9% respectively. Hologic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3% of Merit Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hologic Inc. 3.66% 6.26% 11.39% 13.86% 19.41% 24.7% Merit Medical Systems Inc. -27.57% -32.12% -27.58% -27.86% -25.55% -29.3%

For the past year Hologic Inc. has 24.7% stronger performance while Merit Medical Systems Inc. has -29.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems Inc. beats Hologic Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test. The Breast Health segment offers breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital and film-based mammography systems; computer-aided detection (CAD) for mammography; invasive breast biopsy devices; breast biopsy site markers; and breast biopsy guidance systems. This segment also provides Dimensions platform, a mammography gantry for 2D and tomosynthesis image acquisition and display; C-View that provides a 2D image; Selenia digital mammography platform; and SecurView Workstation. The GYN Surgical segment offers NovaSure system to treat women suffering from abnormal uterine bleeding; and MyoSure system for the hysteroscopic removal of fibroids. The Skeletal Health segment provides discovery and horizon X-ray bone densitometers that assess the bone density of fracture sites; and mini C-arm imaging systems to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures on a patientÂ’s extremities, such as the hand, wrist, knee, foot, and ankle. The company sells its products through direct sales and service forces, and a network of independent distributors and sales representatives. Hologic, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters. In addition, this segment offers needles, scalpels, hemostasis devices, arm boards, and sheath introducers for cardiology procedures; fluid management and tubing, manifolds, syringes, transducers, and diagnostic catheters; hemostasis valves, MAP Merit Angioplasty Packs, and angioplasty accessories; cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology devices; and various devices, accessories, kits, and procedure trays. The companyÂ’s Endoscopy segment provides gastroenterology and pulmonology devices for expanding esophageal, tracheobronchial, and biliary strictures caused by malignant tumors. It also offers non-vascular, esophageal, and biliary stents; esophageal balloon dilators; kits and accessories for the endoscopy and bronchoscopy markets; coating services for medical tubes and wires under OEM brands; and microelectromechanical systems sensor components. The company serves hospitals and clinic-based cardiologists, radiologists, neurologists, nephrologists, vascular and orthopaedic surgeons, interventional gastroenterologists and pulmonologists, physiatrists, general surgeons, thoracic surgeons, oncologists, electrophysiologists, technicians, and nurses. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.