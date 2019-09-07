Comparison of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 19 1.65 N/A 2.09 8.29 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.46 N/A 1.43 6.10

In table 1 we can see Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Ultralife Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ultralife Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ultralife Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Ultralife Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.35 beta indicates that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultralife Corporation has a 0.87 beta and it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Its rival Ultralife Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 2.3 respectively. Ultralife Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.9% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares and 74.4% of Ultralife Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ultralife Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% Ultralife Corporation 2.95% 8.72% -21.14% 10.51% -12.26% 29.33%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has -1.26% weaker performance while Ultralife Corporation has 29.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. beats Ultralife Corporation.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.