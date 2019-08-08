Comparison of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 20 1.80 N/A 2.09 8.29 Emerson Electric Co. 67 2.05 N/A 3.29 19.70

Table 1 demonstrates Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Emerson Electric Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerson Electric Co., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.5% 10.2% Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are 3.2 and 3.1. Competitively, Emerson Electric Co. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 4 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a consensus target price of $23, and a 42.95% upside potential. Emerson Electric Co. on the other hand boasts of a $75.25 consensus target price and a 23.83% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. seems more appealing than Emerson Electric Co.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. and Emerson Electric Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 73.1%. 40.5% are Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Emerson Electric Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. -3.57% -11.11% -15.2% -13.98% -25.47% -1.26% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Emerson Electric Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.