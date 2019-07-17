Comparison of HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) and Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) and Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HollyFrontier Corporation 49 0.47 N/A 6.10 7.16 Renewable Energy Group Inc. 22 0.27 N/A 6.65 2.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Renewable Energy Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HollyFrontier Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HollyFrontier Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has HollyFrontier Corporation and Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4% Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 39.5%

Risk and Volatility

HollyFrontier Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Competitively, Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of HollyFrontier Corporation is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Renewable Energy Group Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. HollyFrontier Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HollyFrontier Corporation and Renewable Energy Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HollyFrontier Corporation 2 5 1 2.13 Renewable Energy Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

HollyFrontier Corporation has an average price target of $62.86, and a 31.42% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Renewable Energy Group Inc. is $28.5, which is potential 85.67% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Renewable Energy Group Inc. is looking more favorable than HollyFrontier Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares and 0% of Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares. 0.3% are HollyFrontier Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HollyFrontier Corporation -0.02% -9.86% -22.18% -32.44% -36.69% -14.5% Renewable Energy Group Inc. -1.24% -28.02% -37.31% -35.16% 10.4% -35.14%

For the past year HollyFrontier Corporation has stronger performance than Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation beats Renewable Energy Group Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the United States. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. The Biomass-Based Diesel segment acquires feedstock; manages, constructs, and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities; and markets, sells, and distributes biomass-based diesel and its co-products. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. The Renewable Chemicals segment engages in the production of renewable chemicals, advanced biofuels, and other products. The Corporate and Other segment trades petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.