Comparison of HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)

Since HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS Holdings Corp. 33 5.15 N/A 0.78 45.03 Civeo Corporation 2 0.51 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HMS Holdings Corp. and Civeo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

HMS Holdings Corp. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, Civeo Corporation’s 312.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 4.12 beta.

Liquidity

HMS Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Civeo Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. HMS Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

HMS Holdings Corp. and Civeo Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 30.08% for HMS Holdings Corp. with consensus target price of $48.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of HMS Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.2% of Civeo Corporation are owned by institutional investors. HMS Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07% Civeo Corporation -2.37% -2.94% -12.7% -27.63% -58.44% 15.38%

For the past year HMS Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Civeo Corporation.

Summary

HMS Holdings Corp. beats Civeo Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.