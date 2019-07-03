Comparison of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (HMG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Since HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 166.21 N/A 4.10 3.27 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 20 3.08 N/A 0.45 41.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 12% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.48 beta indicates that HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s average price target is $23.27, while its potential upside is 43.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 72.03% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. -4.96% -8.3% -6.49% -8.28% 32.03% -2.92% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. 0.16% -6.24% -16.11% -21.12% -8.72% -7.81%

For the past year HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. was less bearish than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets in United States. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. was founded in 1981, and is based in Greensboro, North Carolina.