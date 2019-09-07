Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC)

We will be contrasting the differences between HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see HL Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.