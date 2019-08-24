Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

We will be comparing the differences between HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 3.2% respectively. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|MTech Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp.
