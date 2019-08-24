Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU)

We will be comparing the differences between HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and MTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MTECU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MTech Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and MTech Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 3.2% respectively. About 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.07% of MTech Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% MTech Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats MTech Acquisition Corp.