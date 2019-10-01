Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

As Conglomerates companies, HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|18.43M
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|180,509,304.60%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 55.82% respectively. Insiders owned 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
