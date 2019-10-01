Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

As Conglomerates companies, HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 18.43M 0.07 151.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 180,509,304.60% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HL Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 38.99% and 55.82% respectively. Insiders owned 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.