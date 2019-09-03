Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
HL Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 61.53%. Insiders owned roughly 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HL Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|2.01%
|5.85%
|0%
|0%
|2.94%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
