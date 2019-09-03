Comparison of HL Acquisition Corp. (HCCH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HL Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HL Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.99% and 61.53%. Insiders owned roughly 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year HL Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors HL Acquisition Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.