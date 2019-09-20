Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.44 N/A 0.39 31.68

Demonstrates Histogenics Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Histogenics Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Histogenics Corporation is presently more affordable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Histogenics Corporation’s current beta is 3.29 and it happens to be 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.35 beta and it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Histogenics Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 33.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6%. Competitively, 3.6% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.