Comparison of Histogenics Corporation (HSGX) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68 Translate Bio Inc. 10 130.54 N/A -2.44 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 101.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Histogenics Corporation and Translate Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 58.3%. Insiders held roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Histogenics Corporation was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.